Mozambique — Tropical Cyclone Eloise Intention Survey in Accommodation Centres Located in Beira District # (DATE)

From 6 to 7 January February 2021, in close coordination with the Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), International Organization for Migration (IOM) DTM, and the CCCM Cluster together with the Protection Clusters (including Child Protection AOR), the Local HCT and the Ministry of Education conducted an intention survey, at household level, in accommodation centres located in Beira district of Sofala province. A total of 593 heads of households (accounting for 2,762 family members) were interviewed during this exercise to understand their intentions and concerns.

The findings from the 593 households were used as a basis to generalise to a population of approximately 11,108 individuals staying in the accommodation centres in Beira city. The margin of error on reported findings is 14.1 percentage points with a 90 per cent level of confidence.