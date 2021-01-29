Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Emergency Appeal n° MDRMZ016

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 5.1 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Mozambique Red Cross Society (MRCS) to deliver assistance to and support early recovery of some 100,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise for 12 months. Based on the current preliminary needs (subject to revision in the coming days) the Appeal will focus on Shelter and Essential household items (EHI), Livelihoods and Basic Needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The above areas will be supported and enhanced by the following enabling actions: Strengthen National Societies, Effective International Disaster Management, Influence others as Leading Strategic Partners and Ensure a Strong IFRC.

This Emergency Appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach which includes the activities of all Federation members contributing to this response. As part of this framework, a Federation-wide single Plan and related reporting mechanism is being developed based on the Mozambique Red Cross Society response plan and in consultation with all Federation members contributing to the response and will be released in the coming weeks. This Plan will ensure linkages between all response activities (including bilateral activities and activities funded domestically), establish a bestpractice model for good coordination and assist to leverage the capacities of all members of the Federation in the country, to maximise the collective humanitarian impact.

This response is supported by the IFRC and in-country participating National Societies (PNSs) and in complementarity with ICRC. The coordination within the Movement will build on the experience of good Movement and membership cooperation in the cyclone Idai response and COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of writing this Emergency Appeal, the situation is evolving regarding needs and gaps, as well as potential for unfolding flood events in different provinces. As assessments and monitoring activities are still ongoing, humanitarian assistance in other areas may likely be required. IFRC and PNSs conduct regular meetings under Mozambique Red Cross Society’s leadership and will take joint decisions if and where this response should be expanded, ensuring strong coordination, technical support, and complementarity, reflecting the Federation-wide footprint.