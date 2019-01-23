Mozambique - Tropical cyclone DESMOND update (GDACS, JTWC, INAM, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 23 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 23 Jan 2019 — View Original
- Damage was sustained to infrastructure in Beira City (Dondo District, Sofala Province) after the passage of tropical cyclone DESMOND in central Mozambique on 21 January,
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast over central Mozambique (Manica, Tete, Zambézia and Sofala Provinces) and over southern Malawi.