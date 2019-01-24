24 Jan 2019

Mozambique - Tropical cyclone DESMOND update (GDACS, INAM, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original
  • After the passage of tropical cyclone DESMOND which caused flooding in central Mozambique, around 120 000 people are displaced across the Zambezia, Sofala, Manica and Tete Provinces. Evacuation centres have been opened in Beira City.
  • The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 23 January at 13.15 UTC to provide satellite maps of the affected areas (Beira, Chinde and Quelimane cities).
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central Mozambique (Manica, Tete, Zambézia and Sofala Provinces).

