Mozambique: “Three months on, the world’s attention has moved on. We cannot let this happen”

Today marks three months since Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique. Deputy humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller visited the country last week. She spoke to people, heard their stories – stories of devastation, of fear, but also stories of survival, of immense strength and gratitude. Ms Mueller saw first-hand the accomplishments made possible by the rapid humanitarian response put in place from day one and the ongoing efforts to make sure the country can withstand the challenges ahead.

“I saw a country fighting hard to transition into recovery and reconstruction” Ms. Muelller said. “The task is daunting. Two consecutive cyclones have literally washed away entire villages. The time to show solidarity to the people of Mozambique is now as humanitarian partners continue to work tirelessly to bring relief to thousands of families, with the main objective not to leave anyone behind while preparing for what is to come.”

Read more on OCHA