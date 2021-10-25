Mozambique: Thematic Survey - Cabo Delgado province, Montepuez District (07 October 2021)

During the reporting period 28 to 30 September 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted Movement Intention surveys in Montepuez district, interviewing a total of 1,062 displaced families. Conducted surveys respond to the informational needs of humanitarian partners as well as the changing context in security and physical accessibility across areas of potential return in Quissanga, Macomia, Palma and Muidumbe. A team of DTM enumerators were deployed to assess and better understand the pull and push factors informing intended return movements as well as living conditions of displaced families. Traveling south-east via the Nairoto road, Montepuez receives individuals displaced from Palma, Muidumbe, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. The district has also served as a transit point for displaced families intending to reach other southern districts of Cabo Delgado such as Balama, Namuno, Chiure, Metuge and Pemba. Results from IOM DTM Baseline assessments (September 2021), estimate a total of 58,930 IDPs currently hosted across sites and host communities in Montepuez.

According to interviewed respondents, 71% want to return to their place of origin, 21% are undecided and 8% want to stay were they are. Common reasons cited amongst intended return movements include displaced families not feeling comfortable in current hosting locations (23%), lack of access to food in current hosting locations (21%) and the perception that the security situation in their place of origin has improved. The most common sources of income for IDP families are small businesses (43%) and farming (36%). However, 98% of all respondents do not have an alternative source of income (98%).