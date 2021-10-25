Mozambique: Thematic Survey - Cabo Delgado province, Chiure District (07 October 2021)

During the reporting period 2 to 3 October 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted Movement Intention surveys in Chiure district, interviewing a total of 202 displaced families. Conducted surveys respond to the informational needs of humanitarian partners as well as the changing context in security and physical accessibility across areas of potential return in Quissanga, Macomia, Palma and Muidumbe. A team of DTM enumerators were deployed to assess and better understand the pull and push factors informing intended return movements as well as living conditions of displaced families.

Traveling south via the Metoro road, Chiure receives individuals displaced from Palma, Muidumbe, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. The district has also served as a transit point for displaced families, traveling from Nampula province, and intending to return to communities in northern Cabo Delgado (Quissanga, Macomia, Palma and Muidumbe). Results from IOM DTM Baseline assessments (September 2021), estimate a total of 34,563 IDPs currently hosted across accommodation sites, relocation sites and host communities in Chiure. According to interviewed respondents, 90% want to return to their place of origin, 7% want to stay were they are and 3% are undecided. Common reasons cited amongst intended return movements include access to land (30%), perceptions of improved security in areas of intended return (28%) as well as lack of food in current hosting location(17%).

The most common sources of income for IDP families are small businesses (81%) and others (19%). However, 82% of all respondents do not have an alternative source of income (82%).