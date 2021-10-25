Mozambique: Thematic Survey - Cabo Delgado province, Balama District (07 October 2021)

On the 1 October 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted Movement Intention surveys in Balama district, interviewing a total of 94 displaced families. Conducted surveys respond to the informational needs of humanitarian partners as well as the changing context in security and physical accessibility across areas of potential return in Quissanga, Macomia, Palma and Muidumbe. A team of DTM enumerators were deployed to assess and better understand the pull and push factors informing intended return movements as well as living conditions of displaced families.

Traveling south-east via Montepuez, Balama district receives individuals displaced from Palma, Muidumbe,

Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. Results from IOM DTM Baseline assessments (September 2021), estimate a total of 11,324 IDPs currently hosted across accomadtion sites, relocation sites and host communities in Balama.

According to the respondents, 46% want to return to their place of origin, 47% are undecided and 6% want to stay were they are. Common reasons cited amongst intended return movements include family reunication (71%) and lack of food in current hosting locations (29%).

The most common sources of income for IDP families are small businesses (56%). However, 91% of all respondents do not have an alternative source of income.