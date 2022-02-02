Mozambique: Tearfund provides safe refuge for unaccompanied children fleeing Storm Ana floods.

A week after Tropical Storm Ana made landfall in Mozambique, communities are bracing to face oncoming Storm Batsirai and the prospect of yet more heavy rainfall and flooding. For many, these new storms trigger emotional trauma already suffered in the years since Cyclones Idai and Eloise made landfall in 2019 and 2021.

Tropical Storm Ana has affected more than 120,000 people, injured 210 and killed 21. The storm damaged 30 health centres, 23 water supply systems, and 144 power masts. The storm also reportedly affected 249 schools, destroying 543 classrooms and affecting some 46,777 students.

‘Our immediate priority, alongside providing food, safe drinking water and shelter, is to ensure that unaccompanied children in particular are able to access safe spaces where they are appropriately cared for. The sad reality is that those who were struggling before a storm like this will often become even more vulnerable in these circumstances, especially where they have been forced to flee their homes,’ explains Tearfund’s Country Director, Edgar Jone.

‘With climate change, we know that tropical cyclones will only increase in their frequency and ferocity and this gives rise to so much anxiety. Children need safe spaces to be able to take refuge and regain their resilience. Tearfund has been working with the local church and communities in Mozambique to support them to be ready to weather the storm, emotionally as well as in a practical sense.’

In Mozambique, Tearfund is providing support to women, children and people living with disabilities in Mocuba, Namacurra and Maganja da Costa.

Tearfund is providing water purification, buckets and soap as well as dignity kits for women and girls.

Mats, blankets, mosquito nets and washable face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are also being distributed.

Storm Ana has also affected areas where Tearfund is working in Zimbabwe and Malawi. Tearfund’s partners are monitoring the needs of those affected and providing support where necessary.

Tearfund is a Christian charity that partners with churches in more than 50 of the world’s poorest countries. We tackle poverty through sustainable development, responding to disasters and challenging injustice. We believe an end to extreme poverty is possible. Tearfund is also a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee. For more information about the work of Tearfund, please visit www.tearfund.org.