Mozambique - TC Kenneth Update (INAM, WFP, Médecins Sans Frontières) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2019)

After Tropical Cyclone KENNETH's passage on 25 April, Cabo Delgado Province (Northern Mozambique) is still experiencing rainfall, which has hampered the humanitarian response.

As of 6 May at 8.00 UTC, 41 people are reported dead in Cabo Delgado. The cyclone and heavy rains have affected 243,300 people in the provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado. A total of 34,674 houses were destroyed in Cabo Delgado and other 2,634 in Nampula Province.

Shortages of potable water been reported across the affected areas, and electricity and communications are still down.

Cholera cases have emerged in Pemba City and Mecufi district and a cholera outbreak was officially declared in the region on 2 May.