06 May 2019

Mozambique - TC Kenneth Update (INAM, WFP, Médecins Sans Frontières) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 May 2019 View Original

  • After Tropical Cyclone KENNETH's passage on 25 April, Cabo Delgado Province (Northern Mozambique) is still experiencing rainfall, which has hampered the humanitarian response.

  • As of 6 May at 8.00 UTC, 41 people are reported dead in Cabo Delgado. The cyclone and heavy rains have affected 243,300 people in the provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado. A total of 34,674 houses were destroyed in Cabo Delgado and other 2,634 in Nampula Province.

  • Shortages of potable water been reported across the affected areas, and electricity and communications are still down.

  • Cholera cases have emerged in Pemba City and Mecufi district and a cholera outbreak was officially declared in the region on 2 May.

  • Locally moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and moderate winds are forecast over the province for the next 24 hours.

