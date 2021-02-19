Mozambique
Mozambique - TC GUAMBE update (GDACS, JTWC, INAM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone GUAMBE is moving south over the Mozambique Channel and on 18 February at 18.00 UTC, it was 185 km east of Maxixe City (Inhambane Province), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.
- GUAMBE is forecast to strengthen with maximum sustained winds up to 160 km/h, as it moves along the southern coast of Mozambique.
- A red warning for heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms has been issued for areas in Sofala and Inhambane Provinces. Heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Mozambique on 19-20 February.