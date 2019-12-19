Mozambique: Sofala Protection Cluster Stock-taking - March - December 2019
Objectives of the Cluster
Coordination and capacity-building of protection actors
Analysis of protection issues and trends
Mapping of protection presence and response
Protection mainstreaming of all clusters’ responses in Sofala
17 Extensive and detailed Protection Monitoring Reports on the Accommodation Centres, the Relocation Exercise and the Resettlement Sites
6 Protection Monitoring Dashboards on the protection situation of accommodation centers and resettlement
9 Protection Monitoring Overviews on resettlement sites
Mapping of protection presence and response
Several mappings and dashboards produced, such as:
3 Protection Cluster’s Operational Presence (5W)
2 Protection Cluster Overview
2 Protection Community Mobilizers in Sofala Province
2 Protection Services in Sofala Province
1 Protection Mapping: Protection Interventions
2 Police Presence in Sofala Province