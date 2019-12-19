19 Dec 2019

Mozambique: Sofala Protection Cluster Stock-taking - March - December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 16 Dec 2019
Objectives of the Cluster

  • Coordination and capacity-building of protection actors

  • Analysis of protection issues and trends

  • Mapping of protection presence and response

  • Protection mainstreaming of all clusters’ responses in Sofala

Analysis of protection issues and trends

17 Extensive and detailed Protection Monitoring Reports on the Accommodation Centres, the Relocation Exercise and the Resettlement Sites

6 Protection Monitoring Dashboards on the protection situation of accommodation centers and resettlement

9 Protection Monitoring Overviews on resettlement sites

Mapping of protection presence and response

Several mappings and dashboards produced, such as:

3 Protection Cluster’s Operational Presence (5W)
2 Protection Cluster Overview
2 Protection Community Mobilizers in Sofala Province
2 Protection Services in Sofala Province
1 Protection Mapping: Protection Interventions
2 Police Presence in Sofala Province

