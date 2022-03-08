Mozambique Snapshot - Northern Mozambique Situation, 31 January 2022

Some 735,000 people have fled their homes in northern Mozambique as a result of violence. UNHCR reiterates concern for the ongoing humanitarian and protection crisis as displaced people and host communities are in urgent need of multisectoral assistance.

Despite the recent security improvements in Cabo Delgado, returns of displaced families to their areas of origin should only take place when all security conditions are met, and services restored to enable a sustainable and dignified re-integration of families forced to flee.

UNHCR, local authorities and partners, continue working together to address the needs of displaced and host communities. Additional funding is urgently required to scale up humanitarian activities.