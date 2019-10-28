Mozambique: Site Assessments – Round 10 – Tropical Cyclone Idai (25 September 2019)
SUMMARY
From 09 October to 16 October, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted multi-sectoral location assessments (MSLA) at resettlement sites in the four affected Provinces. The DTM teams interviewed key informants capturing population estimates, mobility patterns, and multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities.