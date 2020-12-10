Mozambique
Mozambique - Severe weather (Noticias Mozambique, INAM, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2020)
- During the last days, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong wind were reported across several Provinces of Mozambique, leading to casualties and damage.
- In Tete Province, thunderstorms killed at least 4 people and injured one. Rainfall triggered flash floods across several areas of Beira City (Sofala Province) resulting in one fatality and 2 missing people, as reported by media.
- Several houses were damaged and some families displaced. Damage was reported in Maputo Province, where thunderstorms and wind damaged power poles, various public infrastructure and several buildings, including schools.
- Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over most of Mozambique as of 11 December.