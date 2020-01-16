Mozambique - Severe Weather (NOAA-CPC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting Cabo Delgado Province (northern Mozambique) since December, leading to fatalities and damage to houses and infrastructure.
- According to media reports, as of 15 January, the number of fatalities has increased to 6, and 3 people are missing. Muidumbe, Nangade, Mueda, Palma e Mocímboa da Praia districts remain isolated and without access to electricity due to the collapse of infrastructure caused by the overflow of river Messalo.
- In December, heavy rain affected approximately 10,000 people and destroyed infrastructure, including a bridge on Montepuez river (Cabo Delgato). Mozambique has been severely impacted by the passages of Tropical Cyclones IDAI and KENNETH in March-April 2019.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central-northern Mozambique on 16-18 January.