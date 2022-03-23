Mozambique Seasonal Monitor, March 2022

Summary

• The first part of 2021/22 season has been marked by drought conditions in the northern provinces: Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa. The October-December 2021 period has been the driest or second driest since 1981. This has also affected some areas of Tete, Manica and Sofala.

• This led to delays in the start of the season of up to one month, accompanied by strongly below average vegetation development and very hot land surfaces.

• In January, wetter than average conditions led to a degree of recovery, starting planting and early crop development. This didn’t extend to the southern regions, which endured moderately drier than average conditions.

• Throughout February, severe drought conditions developed in the south of the country (from Maputo to Sofala and Manica). These are expected to last until mid March. In contrast, favourable rainfall allowed continued recovery in Northern areas.

• Severe impacts on crop production are now expected for the provinces of Maputo,

Gaza, Inhambane, Manica and Sofala.