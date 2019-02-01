Mozambique – Return of refugees from Malawi (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2019)

In 2016 Malawi re-opened the Luwani Refugee Camp (in Neno, South of Malawi) to house the influx of Mozambican refugees fleeing their country due to the rise of political tension from the conflict between Frelimo (Front for the Liberation of Mozambique party) and Renamo (Mozambique National Resistance party). At that time, 11 500 Mozambicans had reached Malawi in search of safety.

The return of the first refugees to Mozambique started mid-2016 and intensified in 2017. In the last quarter of 2018, most of the remaining 4 000 refugees returned and the few remaining families were expected to leave. Most of the 11 500 refugees returned to Moatize district in Tete province.