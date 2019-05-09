09 May 2019

Mozambique Response to Cyclone Kenneth; Weekly epidemiological bulletin Week 18,May 1 to May 5, 2019 - Publication no 1 [EN/PT]

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original
Highlights

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado Province on 26 April 2019.

An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 01 May 2019.

From 1 May to 5 May 2019, the portion of week 18 for which data are available, 75 suspect cases and no deaths were reported in Pemba and Mecúfi districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

The overall attack rate in Cabo Delgado Province was 31 per 100 000 population. Pemba district was the most affected district with an overall attack rate of 33 cases per 100 000 population.

Within Pemba, the bairros with the most reported cases were Gingone (16 cases) and Natite (13 cases).

On 1 May, laboratory culture was performed on 15 RDT-positive samples, of which 13 (87%) were culture positive (V.cholera 01), with no results pending

