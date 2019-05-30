Mozambique Response to Cyclone Idai; Weekly epidemiological bulletin Week 21,May 20 to May 26 , 2019 - Publication no 8

Cholera

Since the declaration of the cholera outbreak on 27 March 2019, and up to 26 May 2019, 6 766 suspect cases and eight deaths were reported (case fatality: 0.1%). These suspect cases were reported from the four districts of Sofala Province originally affected by this outbreak: Beira, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda. The cumulative attack rate since 27 March in Sofala Province was 571 per 100 000 population, with Beira being the most affected district.

In week 21, from 20 May to 26 May, 4 suspect cases and no deaths were reported. All the new suspect cases were reported in Nhamatanda District, from CTC Nhamatanda.

From 16 April, a diagnostic strategy was implemented to allow for (i) monitoring the progress or resolution of the outbreak and (ii) monitoring of detected strains. All specimens from cholera treatment centres/units (CTC/Us) are tested using Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT), with culture performed on all positive specimens at the provincial laboratory.

In the most recent two weeks of available laboratory testing data (9 to 23 May), 26 samples from four sites were tested with RDT of which 15 (58%) were positive (Table 3). Of 10 RDT-positive samples tested by culture, none (0%) were positive, and two results are pending. In week 21, 2 of 4 RDTs performed (50%) were positive.

From 3 to 9 April, the Ministry of Health conducted a mass vaccination campaign in the four affected districts providing oral cholera vaccination to more than 800 000 individuals older than 1 year of age. Vaccination of highrisk populations has also been completed.