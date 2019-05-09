Mozambique Response to Cyclone Idai; Weekly epidemiological bulletin Week 18, April 29 to May 5, 2019 - Publication no 5

Highlights

Cholera Since the declaration of the cholera outbreak on 27 March 2019, and up to 5 May 2019, 6 739 suspect cases and eight deaths were reported (case fatality: 0,1%). These suspect cases were reported from the four districts of Sofala Province originally affected by this outbreak: Beira, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda. The cumulative attack rate since 27 March in Sofala Province was 569 per 100 000 population, with Beira being the most affected district.

In week 18, from 29 April to 5 May, 21 suspect cases and no deaths were reported. This represents a notable decrease in new cases as compared to previous weeks (Figure 1). The number of new reported suspect cases remained low in all four affected districts.

From 16 April, a diagnostic strategy was implemented to allow for (i) monitoring the progress or resolution of the outbreak and (ii) monitoring of detected strains. All specimens from cholera treatment centres/units (CTC/Us) are tested using Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT), with culture performed on all positive specimens at the provincial laboratory.

From 16 April to 5 May, 115 samples were tested with RDT of which 62 (54%) were positive (Table 1). Of 50 RDT-positive samples tested by culture, 13 (8%) were positive with eleven results pending. In week 18, 12 of 18 RDTs performed (66%) were positive, and two of nine cultures on RDTpositive samples (22%) were positive with seven pending. The percentage culture positive does not notably differ from that in week 17 (54% of RDTs positive and 19% of cultures positive).

From 3 to 9 April, the Ministry of Health conducted a mass vaccination campaign in the four affected districts providing oral cholera vaccination to more than 800 000 individuals older than 1 year of age. Vaccination of high-risk populations has also been completed.