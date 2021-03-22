Mozambique
Mozambique – Reported targeting of children in Cabo Delgado (DG ECHO, Save the Children, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- Save the Children has denounced the targeting of children as young as 11 years old by armed groups. Some of these children have been brutally murdered, including by beheading, while others have been abducted and are still missing, according to a statement issued on 15 March.
- Children who have witnessed their siblings being murdered are likely to experience anxiety and depression or even signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, the organisation has warned.
- Save the Children is calling on all parties to the conflict to “respect international humanitarian and human rights laws and take all necessary actions to minimise incidental civilian harm, including ending indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks against children.”
- The Government of Mozambique says that investigations will be carried out. Meanwhile, the Defence and Security Forces have reportedly rescued three girls that were allegedly kidnapped by members of a non-state armed group in Cabo Delgado Province, according to media reports.
- The violence has claimed the lives of 2,600 people, half of them civilians, and displaced 670,000.