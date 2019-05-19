Mozambique: Protection Cluster Overview - Overview of Protection Interventions (May 2019)

Coordination

UNHCR is coordinating the protection clusters activities with the GoM (DPGCAS), Child Protection Sub-Cluster (UNICEF), SGBV Sub-Cluster (UNFPA) and Disability Working Group (LLW).

Key Protection Concerns

Increased risk in physical safety in overcrowded temporary sites and poorly planned new permanent sites. Poorly organized aid distribution to IDP due to lack of reliable registration data, leading to risks of discrimination and abuses, including SEA. Lack or insufficient availability of basic facilities (WASH, Shelter, Health, Lighting, Food, Security), increasing protection risks. Unavailability or loss of civil documentation, leading to risks in obtaining land or housing rights. Risks of tensions with host communities over aid distribution, service accessibility and pre-existing livelihood activities in resettlement sites. Inadequate communication with IDPs and communities on assistance, solutions and recovery plans. People with disabilities disproportionately affected by natural disasters.

Initial response Coordination: Weekly cluster and sub-cluster meetings Protection Mainstreaming Checklist:issued to maximize a protection-sensitive response by other clusters Systematic Protection Monitoring System rolled- out in Beira, Dondo and Nhamatanda Relocation Guidelines issued (English and Portuguese) to ensure adherence to safeguards, before during and after movements/relocation Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and Women Friendly Spaces (WFS) established in temporary accommodation and resettlement sites.

Continuous distribution of dignity kits Awareness sessions to children, woem and men in Friendly space.

Gaps

• Lack of resources to ensuring basic support and facilities for IDPs in return and permanent relocation sites.

• Significant underfunding, limiting expansion of protection activities and services, including in hard-to-reach areas.