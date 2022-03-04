Mozambique: Protection Cluster - Monthly Factsheet - January 2022

PROTECTION SITUATION

UPDATE IN CABO DELGADO PROTECTION SITUATION

The human rights situation in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique remained complex in the start of 2022. The second half of 2021 saw the deployment of military support to the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADIM) from SADC Forces (SAMIM) and Rwandan Troops, which has secured some urban centers. SADC heads of state met on 12 January and agreed to extend the SAMIM deployment in Cabo Delgado (a communique from the African Union added that the extension would be for three months).

Nevertheless, the threat of non-state armed groups (NSAGs) continued and human rights violations have continued against civilians, including returning IDPs as reported by the media in recently“liberated” districts of Cabo Delgado during the the holiday season (December/ January). In Cabo Delgado, attacks by NSAGs targeted the districts of Macomia, Meluco and Nangade. This prompted influx of IDPs into Montepuez and Ancuabe. Last year, the Protection Cluster published a Position Paper on Principled Returns laying out 10 key recommendations to be observed in the process of returns of IDPs to their areas of origin. A mission by UNHCR to Niassa at the end of 2021 brought light on human rights and protection issues impacting IDPs in Niassa Province. Due to the violence of NSAGs, which burnt houses, opened fire on civilians and even killing two individuals, the IDP population arrived extremely frightened and distressed. The Mecula local population has also been impacted by the uncertainty of the security situation in the district with families having lost their houses and their belongings. In January 2022, UNHCR, jointly with UNICEF participated in a mission to Niassa province to strengthen collaboration with the authorities and, on the other hand, assess the situation of IDPs in the affected districts.

NON-STATE ARMED GROUP (NSAG) ATTACKS IN NIASSA PROVINCE

TROPICAL CYCLONE ANA

On 24 January, tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, significantly affecting the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Tete and, to a lesser extent Niassa, Sofala, and Cabo Delgado. According to OCHA, to date, the storm has affected 180,869 people, injured 207 people, and killed at least 38 people. Protection partners supported the multisectoral assessment in Nampula province, including UNHCR, together with Kubatsira, UNICEF, IOM, Helvetas, WFP, WHO and UNFPA with the objective of assessing and gathering information on the impact of tropical storm Ana in Angoche, Moma and Larde districts of Nampula province. Preliminary results of protection risks identified during assessments indicate that persons with specific needs – especially older people, people with disabilities, orphaned and vulnerable children and pregnant women – have been badly impacted; destruction of schools and local health care centers potentially impacting access to education and healthcare respectively in the short and medium term. Other protection concerns relate to loss of civil documentation, separation of families, loss of productive land/livelihoods and destruction of shelters.