Mozambique: Protection Cluster - Monthly Factsheet - February - March 2022

SITUATION UPDATE

ATTACKS AGAINST CIVILIANS IN CABO DELGADO CONTINUES

In February and March 2022, civilians in certain districts in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique continued to experience human rights violations and abuses, including protection incidents and displacement. Security and access restraints, including freedom of movement, continued to be observed in the districts of Nangade, Macomia, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Muidumbe and Palma. The media and protection partners continued to report attacks, abductions, and destruction of homes by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) as the following examples demonstrate.

The month of February started with reports of attacks against the island of Matemo (Ibo District) during which NSAG burned buildings – including a hospital – and reportedly killed at least three civilians. In another report, on 5 February 2022, the NSAGs launched a number of attacks in southern Macomia district, along the N380 road (where many attacks had been reported throughout that same month) among one attack against Rafique village, reportedly one man was beheaded, and 10 young women and girls were kidnapped. In Mocimboa da Praia town, which has been recently returned to Government control from the NSAGs, the Cabo Delgado Governor Valige Tauabo told reporters in early February that despite the progress made in securing the town and restoring infrastructure, the government “cannot yet advise” people displaced from the town to return home. In early March, it was Nangade district that media reported increased attacks by NSAGs with several villages coming under attack, especially around Litininga. During these attacks, NSAG continued to burn houses, loot goods and behead civilians. In mid-March, it was reported that 20 members of the NSAG looted food and burned homes on Matemo Island. Later in March, NSAGs beheaded two people in Litingina.