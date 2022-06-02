Mozambique: Protection Cluster - Monthly Factsheet - April 2022

PARTNERS ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

FHI360’s GBV psychosocial support activities reached 106 Women and 65 Adolescent girls. FHI360 GBV outreach activities also reached 4,071 (1,136 Women; 1,030 Men; 1,085 Girls; 820 Boys) through awareness raising campaign and peer education. Around 189 IDP (93 Women; 11 Men; 64 Girls; 14 Boys) joined the celebration of Mozambican Women’s Day on 7th April 2022, in Cujupane relocation site, Ancuabe District.

IOM Protection-MHPSS Programme supported 59 individuals with family and individual counselling and 2,322 individuals with awareness-raising about sexual abuse and prevention of suicide and depression in Memba and Meconta.