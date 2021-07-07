Mozambique
Mozambique: Protection Cluster Cabo Delgado - Focus Group Discussion Report on Host needs and perception on IDPs (Nicavaco) - 24 June 2021
Attachments
1. Introduction
This report summarizes the findings on a series of Focus Group Discussions (FGD) held with the Host community in Nicavaco (Metuge district), in order to both facilitate the engagement with the community and provide an initial first approach on their current needs and issues, and their overall perception on the eventual relocation/resettlement IDP community in their vicinity.