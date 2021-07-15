Mozambique: Project Highlights - “Livelihood and nutrition-sensitive agricultural support for the most vulnerable populations affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth (OSRO/MOZ/906/UK)

Objective: To build the resilience of cyclone-affected communities in Cabo Delgado Province and enhance their food security by restoring their productive capacity and increasing production, availability, use and consumption of high nutritional value crops and animal source food.

Key partners: Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development (MADER), Ministry of Health, civil society and the private sector.

Beneficiaries reached: 42 443 households (212 215 people), 54 people from primary schools, 946 people through health centres, 24 community promotors, eight District Services of Economic Activities (SDAE) technicians and 114 community vaccinators, as well as targeted communities indirectly.

Activities implemented:

 Developed specific guidelines and procedures during the distribution of inputs to minimize the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and shared key messages on prevention measures with targeted communities to raise awareness on the risks and ways to mitigate them.

 Provided 13 083 households (of whom 4 290 headed by women) with agricultural inputs for the main 2019/20 planting season, distributing a total of 115.2 tonnes of maize and 34 026 agricultural tools; 9 958 households in Macomia, Mecufi, Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga received kits comprising 10 kg of maize and three tools; 3 000 households in Metuge received kits comprising 5 kg of maize and two tools; and 125 households in Naumo received 5 kg of maize, of whom 86 households also received one tool each.

 Provided 10 000 households with 40 tonnes of beans (4 kg per household), 706 internally displaced households in the resettlement sites in Metuge with 2.8 tonnes of beans (4 kg per household) and primary schools in Cabo Delgado (54 people) with 1.2 tonnes of beans to reinforce school garden activities for the winter season, distributing a total of 44 tonnes of beans.

 Provided 1 504 internally displaced households with agricultural inputs (5 kg of maize and two hoes per household in Chiure and Montepuez and 5 kg of maize per household in Meluco and Quissanga), distributing a total of 7.52 tonnes of maize and 1 228 hoes.

 Enabled 4 538 internally displaced households to access 25.2 tonnes of maize, 4.1 tonnes of sesame, 478 kg of sorghum, 5.2 tonnes of groundnut, 366 kg of rice, 15.6 tonnes of beans, 14.8 kg of assorted vegetable seeds and 19 287 agricultural tools, through e-vouchers.

 Supported 6 012 households affected by Cyclone Eloise in Sofala province: provided 3 512 households (of whom 1 957 headed by women) with e-vouchers worth MZN 3 300 (USD 45), a total of 22.9 tonnes of cereal seeds, 20.6 tonnes of pulse seeds, 745 kg of oilseeds, 257 kg of vegetable seeds and 6 251 farming tools were redeemed, and 2 500 households with 25 tonnes of maize and 12.5 tonnes of beans, with each household receiving a seed kit comprising 10 kg of maize and 5 kg of beans.

 Conducted a training of trainers on social behaviour change communication (SBCC), nutrition education and home gardening for 24 community promoters, eight SDAE technicians (of whom four women) and six implementing partner technicians.

 Identified 600 care mothers and 6 000 beneficiary mothers to create a total of 600 care groups, consisting of 11 mothers (one caregiver and ten beneficiaries) per group.

 Trained 600 care mothers(leaders of care group) on SBCC, nutrition education and hygiene who facilitated 6 289 sessions for their groups, during which 600 kitchen counters and 500 tippy-taps were built.

 Distributed 630 cooking kits, 600 to care mothers to assist them in facilitating cooking demonstrations (1 862 in total), 24 to the promoters and six to health facilities.

 Conducted cooking demonstrations with the support of health promoters in 18 health centres reaching 946 additional people (of whom 843 women).

 Trained 6 000 mothers (members of care groups) on nutrition education, hygiene, establishment of small home gardens and the use of fuel-saving technologies such as Caixa Magica, and provided them with 6 000 water cans, 120 kg of pumpkin seeds and 180 kg of cabbage, onion and tomato seeds to support them in establishing home gardens.

 Provided 5 750 mothers with 17.25 tonnes of sweet potato vines (3 kg per household).

 Provided 1 240 mothers with 4 960 poultry (three egg-laying hens and one rooster for each beneficiary mother).

 Trained 114 community vaccinators (of whom 36 women) on vaccination techniques against Newcastle disease (ND) and provided them with vaccination kits (t-shirts, caps, bicycles, and baskets) who administered 368 297 doses of ND vaccines.

 Produced and implemented a joint communication plan with the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme to promote food security and nutrition.

Results:

 Increased households’ access to agricultural inputs contributing to enhanced availability of high nutritional value crops and animal source foods for improved food security, nutrition, livelihoods and resilience.

 Reduced acute malnutrition in children under five by 6.6 percent.

 Enabled internally displaced households to cultivate 5 812 ha of land, restoring their self-reliance and enhancing their resilience and food security.

 Enhanced institutional capacity and the knowledge, skills and capacities of vulnerable women and community facilitators in nutrition education and home gardening contributing towards enabling women to enhance their children’s diets, reduce malnutrition cases and recurrent hospitalizations.

 Supplemented the production capacities and incomes of mothers, enabling them to improve the food security of their households and communities.

 Controlled and prevented the spread of ND and protected the livelihoods of vulnerable, small-scale poultry producers and the food security of the affected communities.

 Engaged a network of local agro-dealers and retailers through the e-voucher system and enabled local small-scale traders of agricultural inputs and private seed producers to increase the volume of their businesses, which will enhance the availability of required agricultural inputs in the local markets.

 Contributed to women’s empowerment through the creation of care groups and greater access to resources and knowledge.

 Effectively disseminated messages on nutrition education and SBCC, and contributed to creating a change in behaviour among the care groups, influential community members and other groups that received the messages.