Mozambique: Project Highlights - Emergency El Niño response (OSRO/MOZ/602/NET)

Objective:

Reduce the risk of cattle mortality and support agricultural production in the lowlands.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and National Institute for Disaster Management.

Beneficiaries reached: 231 729 households.

Activities implemented:

Procured and distributed eight balers for fodder harvesting, which contributed to the feeding of 20 000 cattle in 10 000 households.

Trained 16 technicians and 24 community representatives in the operation and maintenance of the balers and in the management of the pasture for forage harvesting.

Trained 80 technicians and 2 000 farmers in the preparation of mineral supplements for cattle.

Administered vaccines and medicines to 461 743 animals in 230 870 households.

Provided 400 households with basic materials for the construction of chicken coops, the equipment needed to rear 1 500 chicks and inputs for one production cycle of chicks.

Trained 20 technicians and 60 beneficiariesin the basic aspects of poultry management and disease prevention and control.

Identified and rehabilitated four boreholes for multipurpose use.

Promoted the adoption of atleastthree conservation agriculture practices with trainingsfor 68 technicians from the provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Manica and cascade trainings for 39 extension workers and 443 households.