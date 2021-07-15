Mozambique: Project Highlights - Agricultural and Livestock Recovery Plan Post-Cyclone Idai (OSRO/MOZ/904/MOZ)

Objective: To support the Government of Mozambique’s post-cyclone short- and medium-term recovery efforts to restore agricultural production and livestock through the Recovery Plan.

Key partners: Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development; Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Provincial Directorates of Agriculture and Food Security; Provincial Livestock Directorates; District Services of Economic Activities; 11 national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Beneficiaries reached: 185 596 households (927 980 people), 153 livestock promoters, 33 livestock technicians, community livestock owner groups and agro-dealers.

Activities implemented:

• Launched a transparent and competitive selection process for implementing partners through a call for proposal among Food Security Cluster partners and with Letters of Agreement.

• Identified beneficiaries through consultation with local community leaders, implementing partners and local government.

• Treated 1 125 000 small animals and 141 559 cattle, belonging to 76 096 households, through vaccination and pest control.

• Provided agricultural inputs through kits comprising 10 g packages of vegetable seeds (cucumber, lettuce, okra, onion, tomato), 20 g of pumpkin seeds and three agricultural tools to 41 500 households for the 2018/19 winter agricultural season.

• Supported 65 500 households, including a portion of those supported in the 2018/19 winter agricultural season, with in-kind distribution kits for the 2019/20 main agricultural season, comprising either 10 kg of maize seeds, 4 kg of common bean seeds and three agricultural tools or 20 kg of rice seeds and three agricultural tools.

• Supported 44 000 households, including the rest of those supported in the 2018/19 winter agricultural season, with e-vouchers worth MZN 2 600 (USD 40.8), for the 2019/20 main agricultural season.

• Trained agro-dealers and retailers on the use of e-solutions.

• Trained 153 livestock promoters and 33 district technicians on livestock treatment, who subsequently reached 27 818 households.

• Introduced the Fall Armyworm Monitoring and Early Warning System (FAMEWS) to signal and track fall armyworm (FAW) infestations.

• Ensured that 97 765 pets (dogs and cats) were vaccinated against rabies.

• Purchased and disseminated veterinary supplies, including kits and vaccines for Rift Valley fever (RVF), lumpy skin disease (LSD) and rabies.

• Conducted post-distribution monitoring and follow-up in the field after input distribution.

• Collaborated with both the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), targeting the same districts in order to reach a greater number of affected households.

Results:

• Contributed to restoring the productive assets and livelihoods of affected families in time for the 2018/19 winter agricultural season and 2019/20 main agricultural season.

• Enabled beneficiaries to produce 33 978 tonnes of maize, 4 923 tonnes of beans, 8 034 tonnes of rice, 949 tonnes of cowpea, 772 tonnes of sorghum and 463 tonnes of groundnut.

• Improved public and animal health against disease outbreaks through the provision of vaccines, strengthening the body conditions of vaccinated livestock and health of animals against RVF, LSD and rabies.

• Contributed to the capacity development of pest and disease management through the training of livestock promoters and livestock technicians.

• Contributed to the development of the private sector by training agro-dealers and retailers on the use of e-solutions.

• Ensured greater awareness of good agricultural practices, animal health measures and FAW identification in community livestock owner groups.

• Enabled the effective response to FAW outbreaks, through trainings and FAMEWS.

• Strengthened partnerships with government bodies, CERF and USAID, and national and international NGOs.

• Mitigated against food insecurity following losses of crops, assets and incomes due to the Cyclone.