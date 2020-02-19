Mozambique Preparedness: Quarterly Update, October-December 2019

Highlights

• The National Logistics Working group (NLWG) was established on 17 October with seven organisations represented. This meeting marked the beginning of a fruitful cooperation between key partners to initiate the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project in Mozambique.

• On 30 October and 6 November, NLWG met at the National Institute of Disaster Management’s (INGC) premises to review the Terms of Reference of the group and provide inputs for the preparation of the Logistics Preparedness Workshop. New members were integrated, such as the DGA – General Customs Administration, WHO and CMAM – Central Medical stores.

• A simulation-based Logistics Cluster Preparedness Gap-Analysis workshop was conducted 18-20 November in Maputo.

• The INGC representative attended the Global Logistics Cluster Preparedness Workshop in Rome on 25-28 November to share her experience with other countries.

Background

In 2019 Mozambique was selected by the Logistics Cluster community as one of 24 country candidates for the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field Based Preparedness Project (“the Project”). The Project aims primarily to support and empower national actors in strengthening their capacity to prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises. A key objective is to facilitate a coordinated approach towards improving local supply chain resilience and information exchange between the government, national actors and the private sector, to ensure all actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses.

In March 2019 Category 3 Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, followed six weeks later by Category 4 Cyclone Kenneth. It is the first time in recorded history that two strong tropical cyclones have hit Mozambique in the same season. As part of the humanitarian response, the Logistics Cluster was activated to support the responding community overcome key logistics gaps and challenges.

Building upon the experience of a joint humanitarian response, the World Food Programme (WFP), as global lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades (INGC), Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency, in May 2019. The MoU focused on strengthening national capacity in three key areas: emergency preparedness and logistics, planning optimization, and monitoring and evaluation. In line with this, and to ensure local and regional networks and capacities are augmented before, during and after a response, a Logistics Cluster Preparedness Officer was deployed to Mozambique in September 2019 under the Global Logistics Cluster’s Project.