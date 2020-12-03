Mozambique
Mozambique Preparedness: Quarterly Update, July-September2020
Attachments
Highlights
Field visit conducted from 20September to 2 October to help recreate the link with the local authorities and humanitarian partners that were involved in the Gaps and Needs Evaluation (GNE) exercise conducted in February 2020.
Coordinated National Logistics Working Group (NLWG) meeting with the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC) and partners on the 24 September with approximately 24 participants to review and update the previous GNE in preparation for the rainy season.