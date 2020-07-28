Mozambique Preparedness: Quarterly Update, April - June 2020

Highlights

Since April, the Health procurement Working Group and the National Logistics Working Group (NLWG) (presented in the below chart and working in coordination with Central Medical Store of the Ministry of Health (CMAM) and the National Institute of Disaster management (INGC)), have been very active during the weekly meetings in monitoring the supply planning of COVID-19 related commodities. They also discussed the logistics challenges,mainly for the importation of critical items,as well as discussed the identified gaps with the partners and authorities.

On April 17, in coordination with CMAM, the National Health Institute (INS)and the World Health Organization (WHO), humanitarian cargos were received at the Maputo International Airport:Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Jack Ma Donation and 40.000 surgical masks, 8.500 gloves and 900 protective face shields from WHO medical cargo.On June 9, triage tents, necessary for the preliminary screening of patients,arrived in Mozambique. These tents were delivered to Doctors with Africa (CUAMM), partner of the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD),through the logistics services (Service Provision).

In April, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) funding proposal for Cabo Delgado was approved. The proposal includes a budget to support the logistics operations of the humanitarian partners and ensure the delivery of humanitarian cargo to affected areas.

From May, the World Food Programme (WFP) logistics preparedness team has been strongly involved to support the opening of the humanitarian corridor in order to bring the necessary aid to Mozambique from the regional hubs. On May 29, following the formal authorization given on May 15 by the President of Mozambique Filipe Niusy, a flight clearance request to operate humanitarian flights was submitted to Civil Aviations Authorities and on June 17, the blanket authorisation was granted by the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The first humanitarian flight arrived in Mozambique on June 23 and since then, two flights per week have been operated between Johannesburg-Lilongwe-Maputo on Tuesday and Thursday.

In May, in response to a request from the Government of Mozambique and through the WFP Centre of Excellence Against Hunger in Brasilia, the Brazilian Embassy has requested WFP Mozambique to assist with the purchase of medical equipment and material for a total amount of 100,000 US dollars, as a humanitarian donation from Brazil to Mozambique, as part of the efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.