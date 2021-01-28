Mozambique Policy Brief: Overview of land access and its uses by refugees and hosts living in the Maratane Refugee Camp - December 2020

KEY MESSAGES

Refugees in the Maratane Refugee Camp have less access to and are allotted smaller plots of land. This limited land access constrains their ability to increase agricultural outputs, improve productivity, and achieve sustainable livelihoods and food security. Interventions should aim at increasing access to lands for refugees and increase land tenure security for landowners.

The host community, on the other hand, while owning more lands and are more diversified in their farming, are more likely to practice subsistence farming and less likely to use agricultural inputs such as fertilizers that can help increase their output.

Interventions to improve refugees’ and hosts’ access to agricultural inputs, markets and technical assistance are needed to enhance productivity and crop output.

Promoting crop diversification, especially among refugees who are less diversified, will also improve food security and income diversification.