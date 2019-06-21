Mozambique: Pemba Cluster Update - 14 June 2019

PROTECTION /GBV

• A protection desk is being established in Mucojo to provide advice and assistance to vulnerable people in collaboration with relevant govnernent departments. A challenge is the lack of appropriate facility where people can vent their concerns in confindentiality.

• Visits were conducted to Macomia and Ibo and Matemo islands to get abreast of the situation of child protection and the status of the response in the sector. Child marriage is endemic and one needs to remain mindful of the risk of child trafficking. Response activities under consideration include providing life skills, strengthening child resilience, developing case management and strengthening the work of community-based child protection committees.

• Referral pathways for both sexual and gender based violence and child protection cases were endorsed by the Provincial Directorate for Gender, Childhood and Social Affairs (DPGCAS) and are ready for dissemination.

• The response of the protection cluster in Cabo Delgado has been hampered by the lack of organizations with experience or knowledge in conducting protection activities, especially in emergency settings. This has an effect in terms of quantity and quality of services that can be provided to the affected population.

SHELTER

• Several partner organizations are planning to conduct assessment of damages to housing in moderately affected districts of Cabo Delgado Province (Ancuabe, Chiure and Meluco) and in northern Nampula Province.

• The shelter cluster is facilitating the development of contractual arrangements with partnerNGO partners for the reconstruction of housings in respective districts.

CCCM

• Additional family tents were distributed in Tratara transit camp so that each of the 147 families living there has its own tent. A school tent has also been erected in the camp to relieve the school of the neighboring village from the pressure of accommodating the displaced children, while a tent has been set up as women friendly space.

• Food for the Hungry has been identified to ensure the management of the transit camp of Chiuba.

EDUCATION

• A recent monitoring visit in Macomia District suggested that some schools in hard-to-reach areas have not yet resumed their activities as teachers are not available. It was suggested the reasons are the remoteness of the areas, the lack of phone communication, damages to dwellings, poor availability of commodities on the markets and insecurity. In locations where classes have resumed, local authorities have instructed schools to have classes on Saturdays during five weeks in order to compensate for the lack of education in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth.