Mozambique: Palma Mission Protection Cluster Report (November 2021)

INTRODUCTION

Context: The attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in Palma on 24 March triggered a heightened protection crisis with large scale displacement both outside and within the district reaching over 100,000 IDPs moving outside of the district (according to DTM). On top of hosting IDPs from various communities of Palma district itself, Palma also hosts IDPs from Macomia and Mocímboa da Praia districts. Owing to recent developments including increased presence of Mozambican and allied military and efforts to degrade the capacity and presence of non-state armed groups (NSAGs), small numbers of former IDPs (returnees) have returned in certain areas of Palma district. In light of the presence of security forces and their regional allies, and as a degree of access to certain areas of Palma District was possible, an inter-cluster mission led by OCHA was organized to review the needs of families who had fled to other villages within Palma District but had returned in recent months.

Mission details and modalities: The mission was led by OCHA and included members of the Protection Cluster to reinforce a protection lens within the multi-sectoral assessment that took place on 14 and 15 October, in Quitunda, Maganja and Mondlane villages. The mission included focus group discussions (FGDs) with communities (women, men and children separately) and key informant interviews (KIIs) with community leaders and service providers.

Displaced populations in Palma District: More concrete population data and profiling is lacking in Palma district, however during the mission in Maganja, community leaders indicated that there are some approx. 5,000 IDPs, mainly residing in the informal site on the beach front. At Mondlane village a total of 4,000 IDPs has been reported by the community leader after the attack compared to some 2,100 IDPs before attack, which would suggest the presence of about 2,000 IDPs.