Mozambique: Palma Displacement Response - Situation Report (27th July 2021)

As of the 27 July 2021 an estimated 118,534 people have been displaced from Palma. IDPs continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba.

The CCCM cluster continues to work in close collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) to provide logistical and technical support including:

a) Monitoring of transit center at Centro Desportivo, Pemba

b) Monitoring IDPs arrivals across 16 sites in districts Metuge, Montpuez, Chiure, and Ancuabe through CCCM partners.