Mozambique: Palma Displacement Response - Situation Report (2 April 2021)

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede on 24th March, an influx of IDPS was noted in districts Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba.

As of 1st April 2021, nearly 9,158 IDPs have arrived from Palma to the four district. As the IDPs continues to arrive, highest number of arrivals were noted in Pemba (1,775), followed by Montepuez (1683), Mueda(4202), Nangade(1215) and Cidade De Nampula (309).

The CCCM cluster continues to work in close collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) to provide logistical and technical support including:

a) provision of fuel for transportation of IDPs between points of arrivals to drop off and transit areas,

b) set up of reception area for arrivals by boat and set up and monitoring of transit center at Centro Sportivo, Pemba.

c) monitoring IDPs arrivals across 16 sites in districts Metuge, Montpuez, Chiure, and Ancuabe through a network of key informants.