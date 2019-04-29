Mozambique Nutrition Cluster Response Strategy for Cyclone Idai Response, March - June 2019

1. Humanitarian Needs Overview

The category 4 tropical cyclone (IDAI) hit the Dondo district on March 14, 2019, in Sofala province. The port city of Beira (500,000 people) was seriously damaged leaving the population isolated, without electricity, water, communication and road access. Before the storm, at least 117,000 people had already been affected by major floods, with 24,000 people displaced in 22 settlement centers in the provinces of Zambézia, Tete, Sofala and Niassa. To date, the Government has reported 602 deaths and approximately 65,000 displaced persons who are housed in more than 100 alternative shelters. At least 53 health units were severely affected (30 in Sofala, 19 in Manica and 4 in Zambézia). It is estimated that 1.8 million people in six (6) provinces and more than 50 districts are in immediate emergency assistance.

Cyclone Idai’s wreckage came on top of an already serious food insecurity situation in Mozambique. From September to December 2018, an estimated 1.78 million people (IPC phase 3 and above) were severely food insecure in the country, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted by the Technical Secretariat for Food Security and Nutrition (SETSAN) in October 2018. Of these, an estimated 814,700 were severely food insecure people in five provinces – Cabo Delgado, Gaza, Inhambane, Sofala and Tete – across the country were prioritized as being in most urgent need of assistance, with the most affected provinces being Tete (more than 359,300 people) and Gaza (more than 318,200 people). A comparative analysis between November 2015 and March 2016 shows that the proportion of households with proper diet drastically decreased from November 2015 to March 2016. In Tete the percentage fell from 75% to 14% in Manica 91% to 22%, in Sofala 48% to 13% and in Gaza from 46% to 21%. A SMART survey1 conducted between March-April 2018 indicated Global Acute Malnutrition Prevalence of 6.4 % (3,3 – 11.9 95% C. I) and Severe Acute Malnutrition Prevalence of 1.6 % (0.3 - 7,2 95% C. I). This was coupled with sub-optimal Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices with a National average of 41%.