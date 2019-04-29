29 Apr 2019

Mozambique Nutrition Cluster April 2019 Issue 1

Report
from Government of Mozambique, UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 29 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.06 MB)

Nutrition Cluster Highlights

• Development of Nutrition Cluster Response Strategy, based on MISAU Health and Nutrition Plan, covering the period March-June 2019.

• Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) screening and referral done in accommodation shelters among children aged 6-59 Months, Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and other vulnerable groups. Out of the 11,000 children screened, 220 were identified with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 114 with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and were referred for treatment.

• Across the accommodation shelters, 128 children aged 6-59 months and 49 PLW and other vulnerable groups were admitted for MAM treatment, whilst 24 children aged 0-59 months were admitted for SAM treatment. Nutrition cluster partners are working to strengthen referral pathways to ensure identified cases access treatment services in a timely manner and to strengthen the quality of reporting.

• Development and issue of a Joint Statement on Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies to support the feeding and care of infants and young children and their caregivers.

