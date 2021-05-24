Mozambique: Movement Intention Survey - Cabo Delgado Province Montepuez and Mueda, May 2021

From the 5th to the 6th of May, the DTM team conducted a thematic survey in 2 districts (Montepuez and Mueda), interviewing a total of 231 displaced families. Responding to the requests of dierent humanitarian partners, that emerged after local authorities reported return movements from Nampula to Cabo Delgado, the DTM team deployed a team of enumerators to conduct this thematic survey. The objective of the assessment is to better understand the pull factors originating such return movements, and to better understand the living conditions of displaced families.

Since March 2020, the total number of IDPs has grown exponentially. To better understand the scope of displacement and needs of displaced populations, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the province in the April 2020. According to the latest DTM Baseline Assessment in Cabo Delgado there have been increase from 172,186 in April 2020 to 630,241 IDPs in March 2021. Focusing on Montepuez and Mueda, in April 2020 there were 3,249 IDPs and 16,414 IDPs in each district respectively. There has been an increase to 55,963 (+1722%) and 82,079 (+500%) in February 2021, in each district respectively.

The increase in IDP arrivals in the province brings challenges for local authorities to respond to the IDP needs. According to the respondents, the lack of access to land (reported by 98% of the displaced families) and no access to food (92%) are the main challenges to the subsistence of the IDP families in Montepuez and Meuda. In total 98 per cent of IDP households have no access to income generating activities. These and other diculties are challenging for a very young IDP population (54% are aged under 18 years old). Fifty-six per cent of the families intend to stay where they are, and only 8 per cent intend to return to their place of origin.