17 Dec 2018

Mozambique: More than 40,000 people receive seeds to help rebuild their lives

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Mozambique Red Cross Society (CVM) distributed seeds to help displaced communities in Maringue district to rebuild their lives. These communities were affected by armed violence in central Mozambique and returned home to little or nothing. During the most recent distribution, more than 40,000 community members received seed kits and a further 10,000 received packages containing essential household supplies.

"When the violence broke out, we all fled to another community seeking for safety. We lost many assets – food stocks, our huts and all our domestic goods within. When we returned home, we struggled to get back on our feet. ICRC assistance has helped us with exactly what we need (essential household items, seeds and tools). We just hope it will go further in supporting us. I intend to raise livestock, cattle, pork, goats...that I need help me and my family." Benjamin Armando

"Due to the violence, I left Gumbalansai and I have settled in Medja, about 30 kilometers from here. I lost my whole family to cholera, my home was burned, assets and livestock looted. Nowadays, I’m living in a Fumo house (the local traditional authority) but I want to be able to produce my own food. My age does not allow me to cultivate all the land required. I'm very grateful for the essential household items that I received in June and these seeds now." Bulacho Tuala

The ICRC and Mozambique Red Cross Society have assisted over 100,000 people affected by armed violence in central Mozambique to rebuild their lives between 2017 and 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.