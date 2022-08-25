Mozambique: Montepuez District | Ntele Camp Sites HouseHold Survey August 2022

In order to achieve a safe and dignified management of the sites, UNHCR and AVSI will continue to implement key camp management components and expand the CCCM interventions in Montepuez and Metuge districts. However, given the operational dynamics and evolving context, the CCCM project will continue to be reviewed and evaluated to ensure that the response is flexible and adjusted according to priorities.

This required a baseline study by surveying households in the said camps in order to have information on the real needs of the displaced population in the sites. The data collection included demographics of the site's population, information profile of the site with the objective of analyzing the protection and assistance needs of the displaced in the site and thereby designing better strategies in their interventions.

This report is about Camp of Ntele.