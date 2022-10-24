Mozambique: Montepuez and Ancuabe Districts Updates 23rd October 2022

Following the 19-20th October attack in M’Pupene locality, Montepuez, Cabo Delgado, a large movement of displaced population is being observed. According to DTM, currently, already 501 households (1,824 individuals) from M’Pupene and Namanhumbir entered Montepuez sede.

CCCM Cluster and the partner agencies AVSI and IOM continue to closely monitor the movements and prepare to provide support in coordination with the Government. Up-to-date information shared by partners below:

• An exit flow is being observed from the Nicuapa Relocation Site. CCCM teams in place report that around 1,865 HHs already left Nicuapa.

• Rapid consultation with families indicated that many are heading towards Montepuez sede where they can be hosted by relatives.

• No large numbers of entries have been detected on other sites in Montepuez or neighbouring districts so far.

• Nearby sites were identified by the partner agencies as potential destination for families who won’t be staying in Montepuez sede:

i) Center of Massingiri has 18 empty shelters (according to AVSI)

ii) Center of Massasse has 120 empty shelters (according to IOM)

• The main need mentioned by IDPs is food, however the CCCM teams are concerned also about the sanitation facilities and shelter as the services in the host community might not be sufficient to accommodate the new arrivals.

• The attack also triggered displacements close to the border with Ancuabe District. In Nanjua A site, 33 HHs (211 ind., including 47 women and 126 children) have been registered arriving from Mesa/Milamba 2.