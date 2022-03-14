Mozambique, Malawi - Tropical Cyclone GOMBE, update (GDACS, INGC, DoDMA, UN OCHA, INAM, MET Malawi, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 March 2022)

The passage of tropical cyclone GOMBE on 11-13 March has affected areas in northern Mozambique and southern Malawi, resulting in casualties.

In Mozambique, the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) reports 12 fatalities that occurred in Nampula Province. About 40 people were injured and approximately 30,000 individuals have been affected across Nampula and Zambézia Provinces. More than 3,000 houses, 345 school rooms and 11 places of worship have been destroyed, while about 2,500 houses sustained damage.

In Malawi, five fatalities have been confirmed in Machinga District (Southern Region of Malawi) by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), after floods and flash floods were caused by heavy rainfall related to GOMBE. A number of infrastructure and buildings have been affected, including an evacuation camp that was hosting individuals affected by the passage of Tropical Cyclone ANA in late January.