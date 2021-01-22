Mozambique + 2 more

Mozambique, Madagascar, Zimbabwe - Tropical Cyclone ELOISE update (GDACS, INAM Mozambique, JTWC, Meteo Madagascar, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2021)

  • Tropical Cyclone (TC) ELOISE is moving south-west over the Mozambique Channel, towards the central coast of Mozambique and on 22 January at 6.00 UTC its centre was located about 350 km north-east of Beira City (Sofala Province, central Mozambique), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

  • TC ELOISE is forecast to strengthen and to make landfall on the evening of 22 January over Beira City, in an area already affected by a TC in 2019.

  • In northern Madagascar, the passage of TC ELOISE caused at least one fatality, more than 1 000 affected people and about 190 damaged or destroyed houses. In Mozambique, pre-emptive evacuations were undertaken in Sofala Province, as reported by UN OCHA.

  • In Zimbabwe, some of the major rivers are expected to peak throughout the next week as a result of the fresh rainfall brought by the TC. Floods are expected across the border between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
    On 22-23 January, heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge could affect the areas from southern Nampula to Sofala Provinces of Mozambique. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast over north-western Madagascar.

