Mozambique
Mozambique - Landslide (INAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2022)
A landslide occurred on 1 February in a gold mine area in Sussudenga District (Manica Province, central Mozambique), resulting in casualties.
According to media, at least five people died at two others were injured. Central and north Mozambique has been affected by heavy rainfall caused by the passage of Tropical Cyclone ANA on 24-25 January.
Light to moderate rainfall is forecast on 2-3 February over central and northern Mozambique.