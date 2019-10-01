Mozambique Key Message Update, September 2019

Key Messages

As the result of ongoing humanitarian assistance and above average second season harvest, Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes persist in areas of Sofala and Manica provinces. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) also persist in southern semiarid areas where households faced the second consecutive year of a poor harvest due to drought as well as part of Cabo Delgado where conflict continues, and tropical cyclone Kenneth disrupted the 2019 agriculture season. The rest of the country is in Minimal (IPC Phase 1).

From July to August, maize grain prices increased rapidly in Tete, Chimoio, Nampula markets by 40 percent on average. These price increases in typical surplus markets in the central and northern regions reflect below average maize grain availability due to below average supply. August maize grain prices in all monitored markets are 39 percent above last year’s prices on average, and 28 percent above the five-year average. As parts of the country are experiencing atypically early lean season conditions rapid maize grain price increases are expected through February 2020.