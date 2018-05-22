Mozambique Key Message Update, May 2018

Crisis outcomes emerging in parts of southern semiarid areas

Key Messages

Due to a failed 2017/18 cropping season, poor households are not harvesting or accessing income-earning opportunities at typical levels in the interior of Gaza and Inhambane, northern Maputo, southern Tete, and parts of Manica and Sofala provinces. As a result, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes persist, except Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are already present in Chigubo District in Gaza Province, and additional semiarid southern and central areas are projected to be beginning in June. Chigubo is the most vulnerable district in the area as it has the least amount of water resources.

The main harvest is underway in the southern and central regions, while in the north it is expected to begin in late May. During a rapid food security assessment in remote semiarid areas of Gaza Province, FEWS NET confirmed that most areas had no main harvest or significantly below-average crop yields, which at the most may provide three months of household food reserves. Late-planted crops in February/March were also notably more affected by a Fall Armyworm infestation than earlier planted crops.

Staple food prices are generally stable or decreasing and reflect the timing of the country’s regional harvest conditions. From March to April, maize grain prices have decreased in most central markets, remained stable in the north, and have marginally increased in the south due to crop failure. April maize grain prices were below both the five-year average and last year’s prices by 23 and 26 percent, respectively. Prices of substitute staples, maize meal and rice, were generally stable from March to April.