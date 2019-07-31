Mozambique Key Message Update, July 2019

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes persist depsite near average second season production

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes persist across most of the country. In June, food assistance covered nearly 1.6 million people with many households experiencing No Acute Food Insecurity! (IPC Phase 1!) or Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) in central and northern cyclone affected areas; however, it is expected that there are still households not receiving assistance at all or are receiving very small amounts of food assistance. As a result, it is expected Crisis (IPC Phase 3) area level outcomes are present.

Humanitarian food assistance distributions are expected to be adjusted in July/August based on available funds. According to WFP, as of early July, current funding levels cover roughly 50 and 5 percent of the plan in cyclone and drought affected areas, respectively. As the lean season approaches humanitarian assistance is needed to protect livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps.

Second season production in flood affected areas for horticulture crops is progressing well in flood affected areas. Second season vegetables are currently available for consumption and sale in local markets, improving food availability. As for cereals, particularly maize grain, the performance is poor due mostly to the infestation by fall armyworm (FAW). In drought affected areas, second season is well below average due to below average residual moisture.